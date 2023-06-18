Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $164.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

