Peterson Wealth Services Makes New $675,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,792,000.

VIGI stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

