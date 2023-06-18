Peterson Wealth Services Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $447.91 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

