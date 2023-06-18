Peterson Wealth Services Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 687.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,972 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

