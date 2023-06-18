Peterson Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $166.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.