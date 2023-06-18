PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 100,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

