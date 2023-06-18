Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

