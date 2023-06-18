Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.45 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00015529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $74.94 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,448.44 or 1.00018597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.07335734 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,523,669.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

