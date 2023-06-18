Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.24 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00015938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $77.38 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018761 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,608.75 or 1.00025926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.07335734 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,523,669.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

