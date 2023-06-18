Prom (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.19 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00016538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $79.74 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018425 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,431.71 or 1.00047499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.07335734 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,523,669.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

