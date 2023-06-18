Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Hits $524,043.50

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $524,043.50 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 17,878,953,587 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

