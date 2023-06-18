PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of PHM opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

