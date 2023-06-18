Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.11 and $4.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,413.80 or 1.00016432 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.