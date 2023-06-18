QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Holdings Increased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.4 %

QS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,579.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,579.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,194 shares of company stock worth $919,905. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

