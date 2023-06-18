QUASA Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $528.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018931 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,384.13 or 1.00082992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002495 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014455 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $351.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

