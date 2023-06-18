R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.94.
R1 RCM Price Performance
Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
