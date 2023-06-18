Rakon (RKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.51 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Rakon has a total market cap of $42.51 million and approximately $37,530.11 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

