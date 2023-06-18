REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $864.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Analyst Recommendations for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

