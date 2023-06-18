REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $864.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.