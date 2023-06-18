Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 18th (ARKR, DBVT, DGLY, GHL, HEP, IPW, LEDS, LFVN, MEIP, MGI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 18th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

