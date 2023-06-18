REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in REV Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in REV Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in REV Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

