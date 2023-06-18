Reviewing Wag! Group (PET) and The Competition

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wag! Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wag! Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 202 905 1504 67 2.54

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.36%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.27 Wag! Group Competitors $605.15 million $14.93 million 305.78

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wag! Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -18.87% -35.09% -2.63%

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

