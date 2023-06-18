Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 30,077 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 2.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

