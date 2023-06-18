Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 61.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $868.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $697.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.