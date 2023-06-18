Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.