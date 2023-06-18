Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

