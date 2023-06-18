Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

