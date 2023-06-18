Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

