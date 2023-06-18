Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

