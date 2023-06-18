Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

