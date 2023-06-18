Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.43. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

