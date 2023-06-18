Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 821 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

