Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.