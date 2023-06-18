Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Head-To-Head Review

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roots and Urban Outfitters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban Outfitters $4.80 billion 0.62 $159.70 million $1.94 16.65

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Roots.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roots 0 1 0 0 2.00 Urban Outfitters 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Roots and Urban Outfitters, as provided by MarketBeat.

Roots presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Urban Outfitters has a consensus price target of $32.18, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Roots’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roots is more favorable than Urban Outfitters.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Urban Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Urban Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roots and Urban Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roots N/A N/A N/A Urban Outfitters 3.73% 10.45% 4.99%

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats Roots on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce. The Partners and Other segment involved in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partners, licensees, and wholesale customers. Roots Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; and restaurants, as well as women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchised owned stores, and department and specialty stores, as well as social media and third-party digital platforms. Urban Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

