Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $305.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

