Rune (RUNE) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Rune has a market capitalization of $18,440.34 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 0.9321454 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

