Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

