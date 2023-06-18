SCWorx (WORX) & Its Rivals Critical Review

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -137.83% -43.56% -21.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SCWorx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -5.08 SCWorx Competitors $4.51 billion $132.21 million 18.78

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 162 829 1853 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.62%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

