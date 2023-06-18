Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 169.7%.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.30 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $6,754,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

