Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STX. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

