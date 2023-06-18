Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.53.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lennar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

