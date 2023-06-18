Serum (SRM) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $6.86 million and $3.44 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

