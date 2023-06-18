ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $660.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $565.48 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

