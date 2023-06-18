Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Grows By 8.8%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 673,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.9 %

AMG stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 903,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,846. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

