Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Increases By 10.0%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

ATUSF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.31. 4,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.