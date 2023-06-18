Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Rises By 12.1%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,613.5 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $29.50 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altus Group to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

