Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Increases By 7.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 939,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 107.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,091 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

See Also

