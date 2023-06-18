Short Interest in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Drops By 18.5%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 649,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 416,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

