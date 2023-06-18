Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Declines By 10.3%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.6 %

AU stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 4,448,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,856. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

