Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Declines By 10.3%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
AU stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 4,448,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,856. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
