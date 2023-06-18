Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expands By 5.3%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 12,428,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.