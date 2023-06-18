Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 17.9%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,701,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

